Firefighters battle large blaze in village

Five crews from Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft South arrived at Church Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters are currently on scene battling a large straw fire at a farm in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five crews from Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft South arrived at Church Road, in Ellough at 2.25pm today (August 8) to reports of bales of straw on fire. The blaze approximately 200sqm by 200sqm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "The farmer is using cultivation to make the fire break around the bales and crews are dampening the grass around to prevent the fire spreading.

"At the moment, there are fire engines from Leiston, Beccles and three from Lowestoft and they are using jet reels," they said.

No one is believed to be injured in the fire and it is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

More to follow.