Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Norfolk village

Four fire crews battled a blaze at a house in Sparham for several hours - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters tackled a large house fire in a Norfolk village for several hours this morning.

The property in Sparham was left badly damaged following the blaze.

The fire service were called to the house just after midnight and four fire engines arrived at the scene 20 minutes later.

Two crews from Earlham and one from Reepham and Sprowston attended, using hose reel jets and ladders to extinguish the blaze.

It took nearly three hours to get the fire under control. It had been put out by 2.39am.

The occupants of the house were confirmed as safe.







