News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:06 AM April 1, 2022
fire file pic

Four fire crews battled a blaze at a house in Sparham for several hours - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters tackled a large house fire in a Norfolk village for several hours this morning.

The property in Sparham was left badly damaged following the blaze.

The fire service were called to the house just after midnight and four fire engines arrived at the scene 20 minutes later.

Two crews from Earlham and one from Reepham and Sprowston attended, using hose reel jets and ladders to extinguish the blaze.

It took nearly three hours to get the fire under control. It had been put out by 2.39am.

The occupants of the house were confirmed as safe. 



Norfolk

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
"An amazing man": Ian James Martin, known to his loved ones as James, has been described as having a "natural charisma"

Norfolk Coroner's Court

Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Southern Electric gas bill and a gas stove burner as the Government has unveiled a package of refo

Why you should take a meter reading before April 1

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon