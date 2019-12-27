Search

Firefighters battle chimney blaze in village

PUBLISHED: 19:26 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:26 27 December 2019

Firefighters are battling a chimney blaze in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters are battling a chimney blaze in a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were alerted just after 6pm to the fire at a property on Chapel Hill, in New Buckenham.

A crew was dispatched to the scene after the call came in at 6.09pm, on Friday, December 27.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was ongoing but the flames were "under control".

