Firefighters battle blaze inside double decker bus made into mobile home

A fire broke out in a double decker bus which had been converted into a mobile home in a rural village.

Three fire engines were sent to battle the flames on the second floor of the mobile home, on Shingle Hill, in Denham, Suffolk, near Diss, this evening.

Firefighters were alerted at 5.12pm, on Monday, July 22, with fire engines from Diss and Harleston, as well as nearby Stradbroke, in Suffolk, called to the scene.

The blaze is understood to have been a small fire on the second floor of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the force attended for traffic control.

The East of England ambulance service were also called to the fire.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 6pm.