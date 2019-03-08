Search

Firefighters battle blaze inside double decker bus made into mobile home

PUBLISHED: 20:47 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:47 22 July 2019

A fire broke out in a double decker bus which had been converted into a mobile home in a rural village. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A fire broke out in a double decker bus which had been converted into a mobile home in a rural village. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A fire broke out in a double decker bus which had been converted into a mobile home in a rural village.

Three fire engines were sent to battle the flames on the second floor of the mobile home, on Shingle Hill, in Denham, Suffolk, near Diss, this evening.

Firefighters were alerted at 5.12pm, on Monday, July 22, with fire engines from Diss and Harleston, as well as nearby Stradbroke, in Suffolk, called to the scene.

The blaze is understood to have been a small fire on the second floor of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the force attended for traffic control.

The East of England ambulance service were also called to the fire.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 6pm.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

