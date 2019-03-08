Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Firefighters battle blaze in bedroom in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 20:34 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 27 July 2019

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire in Wymondham this evening. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire in Wymondham this evening. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire in Wymondham this evening.

Appliances from Wymondham and Carrow fire stations were alerted to the blaze on Bramble Way at 6.39pm today (Saturday, July 27).

Crews used main and hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, which was out by 6.58pm.

You may also want to watch:

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed the incident took place in a bedroom.

Firefighters were also called to reports of a fire in a property on Knox Road, near Norwich Prison, at 6.57pm this evening.

Appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Wroxham attended the scene, but the fire was extinguished before their arrival.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident stop time was 7.13pm.

Most Read

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Jordan Skeet, 22, works at the R.S. Baker & Sons LTD market butchers stall in Norwich which is closing down. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Farke hails ‘brilliant’ Drmic and delivers injury boost on missing stars

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic seals his hat-trick at Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hit-and-run victim is surprised with brand new bike

Miya Newman, who was the victim of a hit-and-run collision in Beccles, has been surprised with a new bike by Robbie Riches. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Luton Town 1-5 Norwich City: Drmic hat-trick seals Canaries’ friendly romp at Hatters

Josip Drmic scored a first half hat-trick at Kenilworth Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists