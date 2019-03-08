Firefighters battle blaze in bedroom in Norfolk town

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire in Wymondham this evening.

Appliances from Wymondham and Carrow fire stations were alerted to the blaze on Bramble Way at 6.39pm today (Saturday, July 27).

Crews used main and hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, which was out by 6.58pm.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed the incident took place in a bedroom.

Firefighters were also called to reports of a fire in a property on Knox Road, near Norwich Prison, at 6.57pm this evening.

Appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Wroxham attended the scene, but the fire was extinguished before their arrival.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident stop time was 7.13pm.