Firefighters battle blaze at ‘well alight’ Great Yarmouth community centre

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a community centre in Great Yarmouth after the building caught fire late last night.

Two crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called to the Lichfield Community Centre on Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth, after being alerted at 11.10pm on Tuesday, August 27.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as "well alight" and said efforts to extinguish it could go on into the early hours.

No one is thought to have been inside the building when the fire started.

The spokesperson added: "No persons are involved or thought to have been involved."