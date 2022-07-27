Fire crews called to blaze at derelict school building

Firefighters have tackled a blaze that broke out at a derelict school building in a Norfolk market town.

Emergency services were called at 4.29pm on Wednesday (July 27) to reports of a fire at the former Hammonds Grammar School site in Market Place, Swaffham.

Crews from Watton, King's Lynn and Dereham attended the scene.

They wore breathing apparatus and main jets and hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hotspots.

By 6.21pm, no more resources were needed and the stop message was sent.

The road was closed off during the incident as fire crews tackled the blaze.

The historic former school building had been earmarked for redevelopment in 2019, with plans lodged to turn the derelict site into 20 new homes.



