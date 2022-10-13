Firefighters battle blaze for five hours at Norfolk animal feed producer

Firefighters battled a blaze at Bearts of Stowbridge in west Norfolk for several hours - Credit: Google

Firefighters have battled a blaze at a company producing animal feed in west Norfolk.

The fire broke out at about 7am today (October 13) at Bearts of Stowbridge on the Causeway.

Two appliances from King's Lynn, including an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier from Fakenham and two crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue from March and Wisbech attended.

Crews used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

By 10.47am no more resources were needed but crews remained at the scene until 12pm dampening down the area to make sure it didn't reignite.



