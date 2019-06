Arsonists target area of Thetford Forest

Firefighters attended a fire in forestry near the A11 at Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in Thetford Forest.

A crew from Thetford attended the scene near the A11 at 6.55pm on Monday following reports of a fire in the forestry.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been started deliberately.

The crew used hand appliances to extinguish the fire.