Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

100 tonnes of straw engulfed in fire

18 July, 2019 - 07:04
Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters are tackling a fire which has engulfed 100 tonnes of straw in east Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue ServiceFirefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

You may also want to watch:

Four fire crews, three from Cambridgeshire and one from Norfolk, and three specialist appliances were called to the scene at Wisbech St Mary, just outside Wisbech, shortly after 12am on Thursday.

Crews were using an aerial appliance and jets to battle the fire, which had taken hold in three large barns. They remained on scene at 6am.

No one is thought to have been injured in the incident.

Most Read

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Perseid meteor shower 2019: When to watch the skies

The Perseid meteor shower peaks in August. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ladies’ Night! Glamour and smiles on a bright, balmy evening of hats and horses

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

‘It’s unnecessary’ - town councillor brands war memorial couple out of order

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I am a survivor’: Young mother on devastating impact of rape - and how she hopes to help others

Emily Cullum, who hopes to volunteer for the Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care service. Photo: Lauren Cope

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

From Flower Girl to Electro Axe, entries to our Norfolk Day superhero competition

Reptile by Hugo, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Hugo

Heart transplant patient: I owe my life to my donor

Yvonne Dunham lived with sudden adult death syndrome before having a heart transplant last year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists