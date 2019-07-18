100 tonnes of straw engulfed in fire

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters are tackling a fire which has engulfed 100 tonnes of straw in east Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a blaze in three barns at Wisbech St Mary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

You may also want to watch:

Four fire crews, three from Cambridgeshire and one from Norfolk, and three specialist appliances were called to the scene at Wisbech St Mary, just outside Wisbech, shortly after 12am on Thursday.

Crews were using an aerial appliance and jets to battle the fire, which had taken hold in three large barns. They remained on scene at 6am.

No one is thought to have been injured in the incident.