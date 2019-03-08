Emergency services called to overturned car in supermarket carpark

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark.

Disruption to First services 11 & 12 due to an overturned car in Tesco car park by the fuel station. — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) August 27, 2019

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane after a car overturned just before 4.30pm near the fuel station.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow fire stations attended the incident, which was described as a road traffic collision, at the Sprowston superstore after being alerted at 4.24pm today (Tuesday, August 27).

One casualty was assisted into the care of the Ambulance Service.

Bus services were disrupted in the area following the accident.

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: Archant A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: Archant

In a tweet posted at 4.59pm, Norwich Bus Updates said: "Disruption to First services 11 and 12 due to an overturned car in Tesco car park by the fuel station."

