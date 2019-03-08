Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Emergency services called to overturned car in supermarket carpark

PUBLISHED: 19:18 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:19 27 August 2019

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane after a car overturned just before 4.30pm near the fuel station.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow fire stations attended the incident, which was described as a road traffic collision, at the Sprowston superstore after being alerted at 4.24pm today (Tuesday, August 27).

One casualty was assisted into the care of the Ambulance Service.

Bus services were disrupted in the area following the accident.

A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: ArchantA person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo: Archant

In a tweet posted at 4.59pm, Norwich Bus Updates said: "Disruption to First services 11 and 12 due to an overturned car in Tesco car park by the fuel station."

- Did you witness the incident? Email reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

MATCHDAY LIVE: Crawley Town v Norwich City – League Cup campaign begins for Canaries

Patrick Robertsis expected to make his Norwich City debut at Crawley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police officer who stole dead man’s bank cards and ID spared prison

Oliver Darby arriving at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: UK LAW NEWS

‘Gross breach of trust’ - man who secretly filmed women in swimming pool changing rooms spared jail

Steven Bacon has been spared jail after admitting filming women changing at Riverside swimming pool. Picture: Archant

Man directs traffic in busy town centre due to signs mix-up

Tony Smith-Howell directing traffic in North Walsham. Pictures: supplied by Tony Howell-Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists