Fire fighters work to extinguish blaze in Britten Centre

PUBLISHED: 09:57 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:01 30 November 2018

Tthe Britten Centre in Lowestoft has been sectioned off as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Archant

Two engines have been called to the Britten Centre in Lowestoft after a fire broke out this morning (November 30).

Emergency services were called to the scene after the blaze broke out on the first floor of the building at 8.15 on Friday morning.

Breathing apparatuses and a hose reel are currently in use to contain the fire, but and it was deemed as under control by 8.52am.

However, firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze.

Employees have spilled onto London Street as they wait for the fire to be extinguished.

The entrance to the Britten Centre has been cordoned off as crews from North and South Lowestoft tackle the blaze.

A witness at the scene said the fire broke out in one of the stores inside the building and the crews were inside.

No one is believed to be hurt in the incident.

