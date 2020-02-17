'I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth' - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh.

Hundreds of people were left stunned after witnessing a fireball fly through the skies above Norfolk over the weekend.

People from across the county took to social media to describe the event, as the skies were lit up at around 9.50pm on Sunday, February 16.

Astronomy group the UK Meteor Network describes a fireball as a bright meteor streaking across the sky.

As of 10.30pm on Sunday, it had received 21 reports of the phenomenon - three-and-a-half times more than the six that it would usually get.

A Facebook post from Joseph Lee Schellenberg - in which he said that he "thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth" when he spotted it in the skies over Norwich - saw more than 150 people comment, saying they too had seen the celestial body from places across the east of England.

Michaela-Ann Crane spotted the fireball while driving along the A47.

She said: "It caught my eye it was so dark. I swear I saw it as one then it split right at the last minute. It was beautiful."

Linsey Joslin, from Norwich, said she and her children had heard "a big bang" which "scared the life out of my youngest", while Stuart Ethridge said that he had seen it over Wymondham, where "it seemed to explode, but there was no sound".

