'It's been a bit mad' - neighbours tell of firearms search drama

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:03 PM July 12, 2021   
Milton Avenue King's Lynn

Police outside the property in Milton Avenue, King's Lynn, which officers have been searching since Saturday - Credit: Chris Bishop

Neighbours have told of the drama that unfolded on their street, as police continued to search a house where firearms and chemicals were recovered.

Meanwhile, three people arrested on suspicion of firearms offences were released on bail.

Norfolk police said officers were "conducting routine enquiries" at a property on Milton Avenue, King's Lynn on Saturday morning. 

The force said they "had reason to conduct a search, recovering a quantity of firearms and some chemicals".

Neighbours living on the cul-de-sac, near the College of West Anglia, said they saw four fire engines and large numbers of police at the scene.

Milton Avenue Lynn search

A forensic officer wearing a protective suit at the address in Milton Avenue in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

On Monday forensic officers wearing protective suits could be seen going in and out of the property, while items were still being removed and loaded into a large van.

Norfolk police said in a statement: "The chemicals have since been examined by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, along with officers from Norfolk police. It has since been established they are not a cause for concern and no longer form part of the investigation.

"One man in his 50s, a second man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, have been released on police bail pending further enquires. A cordon remains on the property whilst enquiries are ongoing."

Milton Avenu search

Police vehicles were still outside the property in Milton Avenue, King's Lynn today - Credit: Chris Bishop

Curtains and blinds at the two-storey semi were closed as a number of officers worked inside in the house. Police have not said how many firearms were recovered, or what type of weapons were found.

One neighbour said: "It's very quiet down here normally. I saw all the fire engines and police, someone said it was something to do with firearms and fuel or chemicals."

Another added: "It's been a bit mad, there were four fire engines down here, loads of police and forensic people."

A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn

A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

People living near the property said they did not know the people who lived in it. One said they sometimes saw a young woman going in and out of the house.

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 159 of 10 July 2021.

A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn

A Police officer stands outside a property on Milton Avenue in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt Photography


