Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

PUBLISHED: 08:51 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 03 May 2020

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Significant damage has been caused to a Great Yarmouth restaurant by an early morning blaze.

Fire crews attended a blaze at the popular King Street restaurant this morning. Picture: Yankee TravellerFire crews attended a blaze at the popular King Street restaurant this morning. Picture: Yankee Traveller

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle, Martham and Carrow were called to the fire at the Yankee Traveller at about 3am today and were there for two hours.

Ambulance and police were also present at the scene - but stressed that the fire was not suspicious.

The fire service said five engines and an aerial ladder were used to tackle the flames.

Crews were also wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out the fire.

Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the fire appeared to be caused by a system fault.

Norfolk Police said that the scene is now completely clear and there is no risk to anybody on site or in the surrounding area.

Restaurant owner Oliver Hurren said that he and his partner Charles Thurston were not in the building when the fire broke out.

Mr Hurren said: “Thankfully we weren’t here at the time so we’re both totally fine, but the fire crews were alerted by the system in our absence.

“We don’t know what caused it but it looks like an electrical fault. We will have to wait for the investigation to find out what actually happened.

“Unfortunately, it’s wiped out the top two floors and is a lot worse than we initially thought. It’s done significant damage.

“It looks okay from the outside but the smoke damage is extensive on the inside.

“We don’t know how doable it’ll be to continue our delivery service using the ground floor alone, but we will definitely try for our customers.

“At the minute however, we’ll most certainly have to close. The fire took out all our stock so re-opening is not an option at the minute.”

Mr Thurston added that the restaurant has overcome challenges like this before, and would do so again.

“We’ve been doing an absolutely roaring trade with our deliveries and it’s a shame that this is happened now,” he said.

Since lockdown began, the King Street restaurant had been doing superbly behind the scenes.

Mr Hurren had said “there was never a quiet night - even mid week”.

