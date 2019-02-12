Eight fire crews and ambulance called to fire at riverside property
PUBLISHED: 15:23 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 14 February 2019
Archant
Eight fire crews, police and ambulance were called to a fire at a residential property in Norwich.
Emergency services were called to River Heights on Wherry Road just after 9.50pm on Wednesday night.
At one point there were eight crews, including the aerial ladder platform, sent by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Police were also called and attended, though the incident was dealt with by the fire service.
An ambulance was also called.
On the fire service incident log, it says “crews provided trauma care for a casualty at the premises”, but that the fire had been extinguished before their arrival.
We have contacted the ambulance service for more information.