Search

Advanced search

Fire crews respond to latest blaze at town’s public toilets

PUBLISHED: 19:42 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:42 03 October 2020

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the Rotterdam Road toilets in Lowestoft on September 16. Firefighters tackled a third blaze in three weeks at the same block of toilets on October 3. PHOTO: Keith Shuckford

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the Rotterdam Road toilets in Lowestoft on September 16. Firefighters tackled a third blaze in three weeks at the same block of toilets on October 3. PHOTO: Keith Shuckford

Archant

Firefghters have responded to another suspicious blaze at a block of public toilets.

It is the third time in three weeks that Lowestoft fire crews have been called out to tackle blazes at the town’s Rotterdam Road toilets.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from North Lowestoft were alerted at 5.20pm on Saturday, October 3.

A brigade spokesman said the crews were called to the “fire in public toilets on Rotterdam Road.”

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and to put out the blaze, with the scene cleared by 5.44pm.

Last month police issued an appeal for witnesses after two fires at the same public toilet block in the space of a week.

The first arson attack happened on Sunday, September 13 with the second blaze on Wednesday, September 16 at 1.15pm.

Nobody was hurt during either fires as Lowestoft Police appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/54608/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

‘We dominated from start to finish’ - Gibson insists loss to Derby has not set alarm bells ringing for City

Ben Gibson made his Norwich City debut but couldn't prevent a 1-0 defeat to Derby at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

How bust chalet park took our savings

Chris Tyler invested £55,000 in a Dream Lodge in North Walsham. Investors have been told they will only get back a tiny fraction of their money. Photo: Gregg Brown/Chris Tyler

MATCHDAY LIVE: King’s Lynn Town v Yeovil

The main stand at King's Lynn Town may be missing its fans today, but the banner will be a reminder that they are there in spirit Picture: Chris Lakey

Farke urges City to wise up after Rooney’s Derby sucker punch

Teemu Pukki's slip prevented City from taking the lead from the spot. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd