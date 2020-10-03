Fire crews respond to latest blaze at town’s public toilets

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the Rotterdam Road toilets in Lowestoft on September 16. Firefighters tackled a third blaze in three weeks at the same block of toilets on October 3. PHOTO: Keith Shuckford Archant

Firefghters have responded to another suspicious blaze at a block of public toilets.

It is the third time in three weeks that Lowestoft fire crews have been called out to tackle blazes at the town’s Rotterdam Road toilets.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from North Lowestoft were alerted at 5.20pm on Saturday, October 3.

A brigade spokesman said the crews were called to the “fire in public toilets on Rotterdam Road.”

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and to put out the blaze, with the scene cleared by 5.44pm.

Last month police issued an appeal for witnesses after two fires at the same public toilet block in the space of a week.

The first arson attack happened on Sunday, September 13 with the second blaze on Wednesday, September 16 at 1.15pm.

Nobody was hurt during either fires as Lowestoft Police appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/54608/20.