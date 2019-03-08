Video

Seven fire crews on scene of north Norfolk building fire

Fire crews were called to a building fire in West Runton on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters from across north Norfolk are dealing with a property fire.

The fire at a house in Station Road, West Runton was reported to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 4.45pm on Sunday.

Crews from Cromer, Sheringham, Holt, Wells, North Walsham and Earlham were called to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Earlham and the control unit and drone from Wymondham.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

A unit from Norfolk Police was also called to the scene and has closed the road before the traffic lights near The Links Country Park Hotel.

Insp John Colbert said the fire was under control but the building had been left in a dangerous state, making it necessary to close the road.