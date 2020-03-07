Large blaze breaks out near Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 20:40 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:12 07 March 2020
A large fire has broken out in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.
A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett
FIre crews have been called to the scene on St Mary's Road in the village.
One witness, Fiona-Jane Barrett, said that the fire has engulfed an old scout hut and several of the surrounding trees.
She said: "The sparks were getting dangerous and trees were falling.
"It was fierce. I worry about the animals and birds."
More to follow.
