Search

Advanced search

Large blaze breaks out near Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 20:40 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:12 07 March 2020

A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Archant

A large fire has broken out in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.

A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane BarrettA fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

FIre crews have been called to the scene on St Mary's Road in the village.

You may also want to watch:

One witness, Fiona-Jane Barrett, said that the fire has engulfed an old scout hut and several of the surrounding trees.

She said: "The sparks were getting dangerous and trees were falling.

"It was fierce. I worry about the animals and birds."

More to follow.

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

‘We reacted in the wrong way’ - Farke pinpoints City’s downfall in 1-0 Blades defeat

Dean Henderson foiled a posse of Norwich City players late on in Sheffield United's 1-0 Premier League win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s below-par 1-0 Premier League loss to Sheffield United

Norwich City were second best against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City: Sharp goal the difference as City left soul searching again

Billy Sharp opened the scoring with a close-range header. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24