Large blaze breaks out near Great Yarmouth

A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett Archant

A large fire has broken out in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.

FIre crews have been called to the scene on St Mary's Road in the village.

One witness, Fiona-Jane Barrett, said that the fire has engulfed an old scout hut and several of the surrounding trees.

She said: "The sparks were getting dangerous and trees were falling.

"It was fierce. I worry about the animals and birds."

More to follow.