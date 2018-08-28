Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended a building fire on Webber Close at 8.13am.

Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property with a thermal image camera used to check for hotspots.

The spokesperson said nobody was in the property and the fire was put to a stop at 8.21.