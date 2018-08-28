Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm
PUBLISHED: 10:24 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 09 November 2018
Archant
Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended a building fire on Webber Close at 8.13am.
Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property with a thermal image camera used to check for hotspots.
The spokesperson said nobody was in the property and the fire was put to a stop at 8.21.