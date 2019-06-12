Fire service reassures public after training at power station
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has reassured the public after a number of firefighters and vehicles were spotted at Centrica King's Lynn Power Station.
The King's Lynn Green Watch crew were simulating the recovery of a casualty who needed to be packaged and recovered from a gantry on Tuesday, June 11.
They used winches and ropes to hoist the casualty to safety.
A fire service spokesperson said: "We are grateful to King's Lynn Power Station for providing a venue for this routine training exercise for our Green Watch in King's Lynn.
"This scenario involved somebody collapsing at height and having to be safely secured and brought down to the ground, where in a real-life situation they would then be transferred into the care of the ambulance service.
"While we regularly train at height using the drill towers at our fire stations, being able to simulate incidents in venues around the county is very beneficial."
