Fire service reassures public after training at power station

King's Lynn Fire Service undertook casualty care training at King's Lynn Power Station. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has reassured the public after a number of firefighters and vehicles were spotted at Centrica King's Lynn Power Station.

King's Lynn Fire Service undertook casualty care training at King's Lynn Power Station. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

The King's Lynn Green Watch crew were simulating the recovery of a casualty who needed to be packaged and recovered from a gantry on Tuesday, June 11.

They used winches and ropes to hoist the casualty to safety.

A fire service spokesperson said: "We are grateful to King's Lynn Power Station for providing a venue for this routine training exercise for our Green Watch in King's Lynn.

"This scenario involved somebody collapsing at height and having to be safely secured and brought down to the ground, where in a real-life situation they would then be transferred into the care of the ambulance service.

King's Lynn Fire Service undertook casualty care training at King's Lynn Power Station. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service King's Lynn Fire Service undertook casualty care training at King's Lynn Power Station. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

"While we regularly train at height using the drill towers at our fire stations, being able to simulate incidents in venues around the county is very beneficial."

King's Lynn Fire Service undertook casualty care training at King's Lynn Power Station. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service King's Lynn Fire Service undertook casualty care training at King's Lynn Power Station. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

