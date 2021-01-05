Tractor catches fire in Broads village

Published: 4:30 PM January 5, 2021

Police and the fire service were called to Station Road over reports of a tractor fire - Credit: Google

Fire fighters spent 40 minutes tackling a tractor fire in a Norfolk Broads village.

Fire engines from Stalham and Martham were sent to Station Road in Potter Heigham after receiving reports that a tractor was on fire at 11.40am on Tuesday.

They tackled the blaze for around 40 minutes, with the stop message coming in just before 12.30pm.

Police were called to the fire even earlier - at 12.24pm - but confirmed that they are not treating the incident as arson.

One Potter Heigham resident, for whom the fire was "right on his doorstep", said that there was "an influx of emergency services around Post Office Farm" .

He added that although the fire was out by 12.30pm, officers and firemen remained on site until 1.45pm.

"It's quite alarming because the fire was right by a group of houses. If a nearby building had caught light it would have been disastrous", he said.

"I saw at least three police officers patrolling the area."