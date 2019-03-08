Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire service saw park bench for 15 minutes to free man

PUBLISHED: 21:59 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:59 06 August 2019

A man trapped his legs in a park bench on Church Lane. Picture: Google Maps

A man trapped his legs in a park bench on Church Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to free a man who trapped his legs in a park bench in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

The man's legs got stuck between two metal bars on a park bench on Church Lane in Sprowston at around 8pm on Tuesday. It is not known how the man became wedged.

He was freed after Norfolk fire service cut the bench with a reciprocating saw for 15 minutes.

The man was not injured.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transport minister and Norfolk MP launches furious rant at train company

Transport minister and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Controlling’ man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner’s teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man attacked with piece of wood in Farmfoods car park

A man has been attacked with piece of wood in the Farmfoods car park in King's Lynn. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists