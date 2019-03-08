Fire service saw park bench for 15 minutes to free man

A man trapped his legs in a park bench on Church Lane. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to free a man who trapped his legs in a park bench in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The man's legs got stuck between two metal bars on a park bench on Church Lane in Sprowston at around 8pm on Tuesday. It is not known how the man became wedged.

He was freed after Norfolk fire service cut the bench with a reciprocating saw for 15 minutes.

The man was not injured.