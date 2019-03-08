Woman rescued from river

A woman was rescued from the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A woman has been rescued from the River Wensum by the fire service.

Crews from Sprowston and Carrow were called to the river in Norwich just before 8.30pm on Sunday, June 30.

They used ladders to rescue a woman from the river.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call from a member of the public who was helping the person in the water.

A police spokesman said the woman had fallen in the river and was rescued with no issues.

The incident is believed to have happened near the law courts, by Jarrold Bridge.