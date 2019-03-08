Fire service called after two cars involved in crash
PUBLISHED: 22:37 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:37 03 October 2019
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on a Norfolk road.
Fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision on North Walsham Road, in Sprowston at 9.13pm tonight (Thursday, October 3).
Crews made vehicles and the surrounding area safe before leaving the scene at 9.43pm.
Norfolk Police are also understood to have attended the incident.
