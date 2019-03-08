Fire service called after two cars involved in crash

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on North Walsham Road, in Sprowston. Photo: Archant Archant

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on a Norfolk road.

Fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision on North Walsham Road, in Sprowston at 9.13pm tonight (Thursday, October 3).

Crews made vehicles and the surrounding area safe before leaving the scene at 9.43pm.

Norfolk Police are also understood to have attended the incident.