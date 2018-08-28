Search

Fire service may be needed to free cat stuck on roof in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:26 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 15 December 2018

Firefighters are waiting to be told whether they will be needed to help free a cat stuck on a roof in north Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Firefighters are waiting to be told whether they will be needed to help free a cat stuck on a roof in north Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue took a call from a member of the public reporting spotting a cat on a roof in North Walsham at 11.51am today (Saturday, December 15).

But the service say they will only attend the incident if asked to help by animal charity the RSPCA.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Our protocol is they call the RSPCA in the first instance, and we’re just waiting for them to give us the call now.

“We’ll only go on the request of the RSPCA because they’re the first port of call for animal welfare.”

He added: “The cat hasn’t been up there for very long and they do tend to come down on their own.

“Cats are predatory animals and they might go up there and wait for a bird to come along and get a free meal.”

