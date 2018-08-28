Fire engines called to house fire in Wimbotsham

Firefighters from Downham Market and King's Lynn were called to a fire in Wimbotsham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire crews have been called to a house fire in Wimbotsham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the building fire in Honeyhill at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Two crews, one from Downham market and a second from Kings Lynn attended the fire, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hoses to extinguish the flames.

The ambulance service were also called.

At 10.30pm the crews were still at the scene but the fire had been extinguished

No one is believed to have been in the property at the time of the fire.