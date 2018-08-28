Fire service free horse trapped in stable and pigeon stuck in chimney

The fire service was called to free a horse stuck in a stable. Photo: Getty/Stock Thye Aun Ngo

The fire service was called to free a horse stuck in a stable and a pigeon trapped up a chimney in Norfolk today.

A firefighter was called to a house in Sheringham after a pigeon became trapped in a chimney. Photo: Liz Murton A firefighter was called to a house in Sheringham after a pigeon became trapped in a chimney. Photo: Liz Murton

Firefighters from Dereham and Hingham were called to Clint Green by a horse owner whose animal had become trapped in a horse box partition in the stable.

A spokesperson for the service said the call came in at 10.40am, on Saturday, January 19, and the first crew was on the scene at Norwich Road at 10.55am.

The last fire engine left the incident at 1.33pm, after releasing the animal into the care of a veterinarian.

A firefighter was also called to a house in Sheringham after a pigeon became trapped in a chimney, at 11.27am.

The fire service were on scene at Driftway at 12.22pm and freed the bird in minutes using hand held equipment.

They left at 12.36pm, after handing the bird over into the care of the RSPCA.

The spokesperson said both calls were “quite a rarity. We have had them in the past but they’re not regular call outs.”