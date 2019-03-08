Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The fire service drone was deployed to help police following a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service drone from Wymondham were called to help assist police following a crash on the A47 near Great Plumstead.

You may also want to watch:

The emergency services were called shortly before 12.15am today (Saturday, April 27).

A spokesman in the fire service control room said fire crews made the scene safe and confirmed that the drone was used but could not provide any more detail about the incident.

Meanwhile, at just before 1.10am today (April 27) fire crews from Thetford and East Harling were called to Guilford Way, Thetford following reports of a vehicle fire.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish.