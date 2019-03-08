Search

Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 07:34 27 April 2019

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

The fire service drone was deployed to help police following a crash on the A47.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service drone from Wymondham were called to help assist police following a crash on the A47 near Great Plumstead.

The emergency services were called shortly before 12.15am today (Saturday, April 27).

A spokesman in the fire service control room said fire crews made the scene safe and confirmed that the drone was used but could not provide any more detail about the incident.

Meanwhile, at just before 1.10am today (April 27) fire crews from Thetford and East Harling were called to Guilford Way, Thetford following reports of a vehicle fire.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish.

