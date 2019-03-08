Firefighters and police tackle flat blaze on estate
PUBLISHED: 21:31 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 07 October 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a flat in Wymondham.
Crews from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham were called to the fire on Monarch Close at 5.20pm on Monday evening.
The crews put out the fire using hose reel jets and cleared all the smoke from the property.
Norfolk police were also called to the scene.
Roads into the estate were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had crews on scene until 8pm.
No-one is understood to have been injured.
