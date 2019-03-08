Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire extinguisher set off through letter box sparks emergency response

PUBLISHED: 07:32 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 13 July 2019

A fire extinguisher being set off. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A fire extinguisher being set off. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

Emergency services were called to reports of a building fire in Scarning - only to find an extinguisher had been set off through someone's letter box.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Dereham and Watton were called to the scene at Chestnut Road shortly after 1am today (Saturday, July 13).

But on arrival they realised it was a false alarm, caused by someone setting off a dry powder fire extinguisher through a letter box.

Most Read

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Norwich police detain men wanted on suspicion of money laundering

Police have detained two men wanted on suspicion of burglary, immigration offences and money laundering in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Fire extinguisher set off through letter box sparks emergency response

A fire extinguisher being set off. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Earlham Road to close this weekend

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Is The Works coming to another Norfolk town?

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham last summer. Picture: The Works
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists