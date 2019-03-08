Fire extinguisher set off through letter box sparks emergency response
PUBLISHED: 07:32 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 13 July 2019
Emergency services were called to reports of a building fire in Scarning - only to find an extinguisher had been set off through someone's letter box.
Fire crews from Dereham and Watton were called to the scene at Chestnut Road shortly after 1am today (Saturday, July 13).
But on arrival they realised it was a false alarm, caused by someone setting off a dry powder fire extinguisher through a letter box.
