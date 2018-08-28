Search

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site in Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 07:38 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:40 22 November 2018

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby last night. Picture: Mick Howes

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at the old Pontins site in Hemsby last night.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Marham were called to the fire at around 11.25pm last night (Wednesday, November 21) in Beach Road.

An aerial ladder platform from Great Yarmouth also attended the derelict building fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters were on site for more than three and a half hours.

This comes only weeks after the former holiday camp was engulfed in flames on October 10, when an eye witness described seeing 10ft flames coming from the site.

In August this year, the old coastal holiday resort was targeted by arsonists.

