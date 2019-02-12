Insect killer ‘grenade’ sparks emergency response to Norfolk home

The insect killing 'grenade', which can be used to kill cockroaches, sparked an emergency response in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A person who set off a ‘grenade’ designed to kill insects from their Norfolk home accidentally sparked an emergency response.

Two fire engines were scrambled to Park Avenue in King’s Lynn on Saturday afternoon after smoke was seen pouring from a property.

But on arrival, firefighters discovered it was coming from what they described as an “insect killer grenade”.

The devices, also known as bug bombs, can be purchased legally and are used to kill insects in hard-to-reach places.

They work by releasing pesticides into the air, which can look like white smoke.

Norfolk fire service confirmed it sent two fire engines to the scene shortly after 12.40pm on Saturday, February 23.

The fire service said: “Two appliances were mobilised to Park Avenue to reports of smoke issuing from a property.

“On arrival the crews found this to be a false alarm caused by smoke from an insect killer grenade.”