Emergency services called to crash on A17 in west Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 21:38 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:38 30 December 2019
Emergency services have been called to a crash in the west of the county.
Fire crews from Terrington, West Walton and two from Kings Lynn attended a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement just before 7.20pm on Monday (December 30).
Crews provided casualty care and scene safety.
Meanwhile, earlier today, a fire crew from Carrow attended a call regarding a car fire on the A47 at Trowse in Norwich, shortly before 12.30pm, which turned out to be a false alarm.
