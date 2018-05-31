Search

Emergency services called to crash on A17 in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 21:38 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:38 30 December 2019

File picture of emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Norfolk. Photo : Steve Adams

File picture of emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Norfolk. Photo : Steve Adams

Emergency services have been called to a crash in the west of the county.

Fire crews from Terrington, West Walton and two from Kings Lynn attended a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement just before 7.20pm on Monday (December 30).

Crews provided casualty care and scene safety.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a fire crew from Carrow attended a call regarding a car fire on the A47 at Trowse in Norwich, shortly before 12.30pm, which turned out to be a false alarm.

