Fire service called to high street pet shop

PUBLISHED: 18:30 14 January 2019

Fire fighters were called to Myhill's Pet and Garden shop in Diss on Monday evening. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Fire fighters were called to Myhill's Pet and Garden shop in Diss on Monday evening. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

Fire fighters have been called to a high street pet shop.

Fire fighters were called to Myhill's Pet and Garden shop in Diss on Monday evening. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service pumps from Diss and Eye arrived at Myhill’s Pet and Garden shop on Mere Street in Diss shortly before 5.30pm.

Roger Mitchell, Southern District station manager, said: “All that happened was there was a tiny overheat in the electrical box.

“Obviously quick action by the shop to get people out of the site and letting us know as soon as they can is always appreciated.”

Jules Leeder, a Myhill’s regular customer from Long Meadow Drive, said: “I thought I smelt a bit of burning coming from the shop, and Odi my dog smelt it too.”

