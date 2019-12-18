Fire service called to crash involving a lorry and two cars
PUBLISHED: 19:42 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 18 December 2019
Archant
The emergency services have been called to a crash between a lorry and two cars in west Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service was called to the A148 at Hillington, near Castle Rising at around 6.20pm on Wednesday following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.
Four crews, from Sandringham, Massingham and two from King's Lynn are on the scene helping to release a person from a vehicle.
The ambulance service has also been called to the incident.
