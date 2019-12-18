Search

Advanced search

Fire service called to crash involving a lorry and two cars

PUBLISHED: 19:42 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 18 December 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Servive has been called to a collision involving a lorry and two cars on the A148 at Hillington. Picture: EDP24 Traffic Map

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Servive has been called to a collision involving a lorry and two cars on the A148 at Hillington. Picture: EDP24 Traffic Map

Archant

The emergency services have been called to a crash between a lorry and two cars in west Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service was called to the A148 at Hillington, near Castle Rising at around 6.20pm on Wednesday following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

Four crews, from Sandringham, Massingham and two from King's Lynn are on the scene helping to release a person from a vehicle.

The ambulance service has also been called to the incident.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 travel map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener and other parents at Heartsease Primary Academy handing in a petition against changes to the schools pack lunch policy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Fire service called to crash involving a lorry and two cars

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Servive has been called to a collision involving a lorry and two cars on the A148 at Hillington. Picture: EDP24 Traffic Map

Injury worry for Canaries fans as defender is spotted in leg brace

Ben Godfrey would appear to be an injury doubt ahead of Norwich City's home game against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists