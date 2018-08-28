Early morning bus catches fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a bus fire in a Breckland village this morning.

Emergency services were called at 7.24am today (Monday, November 12) to Hall Road in Carleton Rode, near Attleborough after the Konect 37a service caught fire. No one was injured.

College student Alex Pickering, 16, said he was sitting at the back of the bus when he noticed the smell of burning petrol.

Mr Pickering, from Banham, said: “The smoke started to come out of the back so we all got off. The flames were coming out of the top of the bus, it was reaching the trees, and there was thick, black smoke.

“It went up extremely quickly after we got out. It was quite weird.

“Our bus driver John was amazing. He made sure everyone was okay and was brilliant in the situation.”

Fire service appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham, and Carrow were called and the bus passengers were taken away from the scene.

Mr Pickering said that a kind resident of a nearby cottage served up drinks during the long wait for another bus.

Police were also on the scene but did not have to close the road, and said there were no casualties.