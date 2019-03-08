Fire service attend mystery oil leak on A47

Emergency services have attended a large oil leak on the A47 near Swaffham.

The fire service was contacted by Norfolk police at 12.37pm on Saturday after they found a large oil spillage on the A47 roundabout near the McDonald's.

Police requested help because the oil was "too dangerous to be left" and the fire service helped remove the oil and make the scene safe.

The single carriage road was cleared within about 20 minutes.

The fire service said it was not clear what had caused the leak.

