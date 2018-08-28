Fire service attend vehicle blaze at Norfolk petrol station

Norfolk fire and rescue services were called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday evening after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A vehicle using a Taverham petrol station caught ablaze this evening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday night after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station.

Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham were in attendance at the incident and fire fighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

All of the roads surrounding the petrol station are open and safe to use.