Fire service attend blaze at Norwich prison started by inmate
PUBLISHED: 19:41 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 25 July 2019
Emergency services were called to a fire at a Norwich prison thought to have been deliberately started by an inmate earlier today.
Fire engines from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the blaze at HMP Norwich, on Knox Road, after being alerted at 3.37pm on Thursday, July 25.
A fire service spokesman said: "We were on scene by 3.43pm and have a stop time of 4.04pm.
"It was a small fire extinguished by prison staff."
Appliances from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended the incident, which was thought to have been intentionally started by a prisoner.
