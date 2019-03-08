Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire service attend blaze at Norwich prison started by inmate

PUBLISHED: 19:41 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 25 July 2019

Three fire engines attended a small blaze at Norwich prison. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three fire engines attended a small blaze at Norwich prison. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant © 2007

Emergency services were called to a fire at a Norwich prison thought to have been deliberately started by an inmate earlier today.

Fire engines from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the blaze at HMP Norwich, on Knox Road, after being alerted at 3.37pm on Thursday, July 25.

You may also want to watch:

A fire service spokesman said: "We were on scene by 3.43pm and have a stop time of 4.04pm.

"It was a small fire extinguished by prison staff."

Appliances from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended the incident, which was thought to have been intentionally started by a prisoner.

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Police forced to close section of A11 after tarmac melts

The tarmac on the A11 has melted. Picture: NSRAPT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police forced to close section of A11 after tarmac melts

The tarmac on the A11 has melted. Picture: NSRAPT

Roads melt as Norfolk sees new record set for county’s hottest ever day

A hot and sunny Gorleston beach Picture: James Bass

Tributes pour in for 18-year-old woman who died after A149 crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Norwich’s Castle Mall announces another new store

Tim Sweeting, the CEO of YMCA Norfolk which is opening a new shop in Castle Mall. Pic: Archant library.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists