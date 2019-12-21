Emergency services at Norwich building fire

Fire service were called to a building fire in a Norwich road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Hethersett, Wymondham and Long Stratton following reports of a building fire in Knox Road.

A fire spokesman said the fire had been extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.

The service control centre was called at 6.10pm.

Shortly after 5.30pm one fire engine from Sprowston and Earlham attended a road traffic collision on Fakenham Road.

A spokesman said the incident involved two vehicles and crews provided trauma care and made sure the vehicles and scene were safe.