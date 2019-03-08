Fire service and RSPCA respond to deer 'stuck in harbour'

Lowestoft harbour and bascule bridge. Photo: Mike Page Archant

Three Suffolk fire appliances today responded to a muntjac deer stuck in a harbour.

It was stuck behind Asda, in Kirkley Ham off Lowestoft's inner harbour, connected to Oulton Broad and the River Waveney.

Two units attended on land after receiving a call shortly after 10am, and later called for a boat to rescue the deer.

It is not know how the deer got into the harbour.

The service were on scene for just over an hour, and a spokesperson has confirmed: "the muntjac is rescued and is back on dry land."

One unit is still on scene, waiting for the RSCPA to attend and check that the animal is safe and healthy before it will be released.