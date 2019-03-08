Fire which devastated business and injured employee reignites
PUBLISHED: 15:54 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 13 October 2019
Archant
A fire that devastated a garden machinery business and left one person injured reignited more than 24 hours after initially being extinguished.
Firefighters were called to Randells Garden Machinery in Toftwood at around 7am today, following reports a fire extinguished in the early hours of Saturday morning had reignited.
You may also want to watch:
Crews from Dereham used hose reel jets to quench the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
READ MORE: Dereham business counting the costs of devastating blaze
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had reignited due to a hotspot from Friday night's fire, which took firefighters more than 12 hours to extinguish.
As well as extensive damage to the building, a member of staff from Randells was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with burns. The full extent of their injuries are unknown.
Comments have been disabled on this article.