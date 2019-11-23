Person trapped in car after crash
PUBLISHED: 19:22 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 23 November 2019
Archant
A person was trapped in a car following a crash.
Two fire crews were called to reports of a crash on Old Buckenham Road in Old Buckenham this evening (Saturday, November 23) at around 5.26pm.
A person was trapped in a car after the collision and was rescued by crews from Attleborough and Wymondham.
Fire service left the scene at 5.55pm.
There have been no reports of traffic in the area.