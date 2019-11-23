Search

Person trapped in car after crash

PUBLISHED: 19:22 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 23 November 2019

A person was trapped in a car following a crash on Old Buckenham Road. Picture: Google Maps

A person was trapped in a car following a crash.

Two fire crews were called to reports of a crash on Old Buckenham Road in Old Buckenham this evening (Saturday, November 23) at around 5.26pm.

A person was trapped in a car after the collision and was rescued by crews from Attleborough and Wymondham.

Fire service left the scene at 5.55pm.

There have been no reports of traffic in the area.

