Person trapped in car after crash

A person was trapped in a car following a crash.

Two fire crews were called to reports of a crash on Old Buckenham Road in Old Buckenham this evening (Saturday, November 23) at around 5.26pm.

A person was trapped in a car after the collision and was rescued by crews from Attleborough and Wymondham.

Fire service left the scene at 5.55pm.

There have been no reports of traffic in the area.