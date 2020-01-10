Firefighters tackle blaze in north of city

Firefighters attended the scene of a blaze in north Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters were called to a building blaze in north Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow attended the fire on Philadelphia Lane at around 9.34pm on Friday, January 10.

You may also want to watch:

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.

They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Firefighters made the area safe, while some still remain on the scene.