Firefighters tackle blaze in north of city
PUBLISHED: 23:35 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:35 10 January 2020
Firefighters were called to a building blaze in north Norwich.
Three appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow attended the fire on Philadelphia Lane at around 9.34pm on Friday, January 10.
Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.
They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
Firefighters made the area safe, while some still remain on the scene.
