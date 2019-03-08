Search

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

PUBLISHED: 15:35 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 23 July 2019

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Part of Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is currently closed in both directions due to a flat fire.

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk PoliceEmergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it sent nine fire engines to the scene, due to the size of the building, and police and the ambulance service are also in attendance.

The road is closed from the bridge to the St Faiths Lane junction.

Police have asked people to try and avoid the area.

Emergency services called to fire in Prince of Wales Road Credit: James RandleEmergency services called to fire in Prince of Wales Road Credit: James Randle

Konectbus has warned of severe delays to a number of its services and many First services are being diverted.

- More to follow

You can keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

Emergency services called to fire in Prince of Wales Road Credit: James RandleEmergency services called to fire in Prince of Wales Road Credit: James Randle

