Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Part of Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is currently closed in both directions due to a flat fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it sent nine fire engines to the scene, due to the size of the building, and police and the ambulance service are also in attendance.

The road is closed from the bridge to the St Faiths Lane junction.

Police have asked people to try and avoid the area.

Konectbus has warned of severe delays to a number of its services and many First services are being diverted.

