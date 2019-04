Firefighters called to blaze on Prince of Wales Road

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A fire crew were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

A crew from Carrow attended the blaze in a bin at 4.42am on Saturday, April 13.

It used hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

No-one is believed to be injured.