Twelve crews battle thatched roof fire in village

James Weeds

Published: 12:57 PM April 29, 2021    Updated: 1:31 PM April 29, 2021
An aerial platform over the flaming roof.

The fire on Back Lane, Martham started at approximately 11:30 this morning. - Credit: Liz Coates

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in a thatched property in Martham.

Fire brigade with a water hose

There are currently eight fire engines on scene - Credit: Liz Coates

The blaze is on Back Lane in the village.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a thatch building fire in Martham.

Things outside the house which is still on fire.

The fire and rescue team have been trying to salvage things from the house. - Credit: Liz Coates

"Please avoid the area to allow emergency services access. If you live in the smoke plume please keep your doors and windows closed."

There are currently eight fire engines on scene, as well as a Command Unit and an Aerial Platform.

Fire brigade on scene.

Gables Farm's thatched roof caught fire at approximately 11:30 this morning. - Credit: Liz Coates

Assistant chief fire officer Scott Norman said that the main objective is to salvage the furniture and electrical items from inside the property, whilst trying to avoid the spread of the fire to other buildings close by.

Gables Farm, Martham

The thatched roof Gables Farm is currently on fire - Credit: Liz Coates

A local farmer has offered to store the items for the owner of Gables Farm.

More to follow.

Fire service on scene.

Fire service on scene. - Credit: Liz Coates


