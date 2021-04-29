Breaking
Twelve crews battle thatched roof fire in village
- Credit: Liz Coates
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in a thatched property in Martham.
The blaze is on Back Lane in the village.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a thatch building fire in Martham.
"Please avoid the area to allow emergency services access. If you live in the smoke plume please keep your doors and windows closed."
There are currently eight fire engines on scene, as well as a Command Unit and an Aerial Platform.
Assistant chief fire officer Scott Norman said that the main objective is to salvage the furniture and electrical items from inside the property, whilst trying to avoid the spread of the fire to other buildings close by.
A local farmer has offered to store the items for the owner of Gables Farm.
Most Read
- 1 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
- 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 3 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 4 Travellers still at train station car park after two months
- 5 'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision
- 6 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
- 7 Rescue team waits for tide to ebb as woman cut off on beach
- 8 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
- 9 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage
- 10 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
More to follow.