News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire crews rush to car blaze on A47

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:17 AM June 11, 2021   
Firefighters were called to a large fire in the open at Whittington this morning

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A47 on Friday morning. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Emergency services were called to the A47 this morning after a car caught fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed it was called to the road at Blofield at 8.52am.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston rushed to the scene and arrived just a few minutes later.

They used hose reel jets to put out the fire on the eastbound carriageway, which an eye-witness said was giving off clouds of smoke.

The stop message was received at 9.11am.

You may also want to watch:

The incident initially caused tailbacks for Great Yarmouth-bound traffic, with one driver saying traffic was backed up for "several miles".

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution as there may still be some delays in the area.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads.

Most Read

  1. 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
  2. 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
  3. 3 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
  2. 5 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
  3. 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  4. 7 Man hurt while working on power cables
  5. 8 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
  6. 9 BBC add Canaries midfielder as Euros pundit
  7. 10 Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?
Norfolk Live
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Travers and Sheila Endresz say they are shocked and overwhelmed by a right of way application.

Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens

Sarah Hussain

person
IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a flat fire at Mandells Court in Norwich between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses L

Updated

‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus