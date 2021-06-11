Fire crews rush to car blaze on A47
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Emergency services were called to the A47 this morning after a car caught fire.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed it was called to the road at Blofield at 8.52am.
Crews from Carrow and Sprowston rushed to the scene and arrived just a few minutes later.
They used hose reel jets to put out the fire on the eastbound carriageway, which an eye-witness said was giving off clouds of smoke.
The stop message was received at 9.11am.
The incident initially caused tailbacks for Great Yarmouth-bound traffic, with one driver saying traffic was backed up for "several miles".
Drivers are urged to proceed with caution as there may still be some delays in the area.
