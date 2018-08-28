Search

Fire breaks out at flat in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:26 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 17 December 2018

Fire in King's Lynn Flat. Photo: Madeline Bush

Fire in King's Lynn Flat. Photo: Madeline Bush

Archant

A fire broke out in a three storey flat this morning in King’s Lynn.

Fire in King's Lynn Flat. Photo: Madeline BushFire in King's Lynn Flat. Photo: Madeline Bush

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Queens Street at around 7.30am. (December 17)

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and jets to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called at 7.19am regarding a fire on Queens Street King’s Lynn.

Police cordon off the road. Photo: Madeline BushPolice cordon off the road. Photo: Madeline Bush

“The fire was isolated on the first floor and everyone was accounted for and safe.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

